SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The hopes of a bowl game grow slimmer as Syracuse loses 17-10 to Boston College. This is SU’s fifth straight loss after starting the season 4-0.

A big switch in the offense came before the game began with Garrett Shrader sitting out due to a shoulder injury sustained against Virginia Tech. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson stepped up in that spot as the starter. He went 7-17 for 37 yards and had four interceptions on the night, the first time the Orange have had four interceptions in a game since 2017.

While Del Rio-Wilson struggled as the captain of the ship, the rest of the offense was unable to pick up the slack. Although LeQuint Allen led the offense with 18 carries for 142 yards, Del Rio-Wilson was the only other player with rushing yards in the game. Boston College’s Thomas Castellano went 20-37 for 165 yards and a touchdown. In total, Syracuse had 246 yards of offense compared to the Golden Eagles’s 350.

Syracuse now sits at 4-5 on the season and have not won a game in conference play yet this season. Time is winding down for the Orange as they need two more wins to become bowl eligible.

They head down to Yankee Stadium next weekend to take on Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m.