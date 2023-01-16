(SU ATHLETICS) -Jesse Edwards led all scorers with a personal-best 25 points and 11 boards, but a late comeback by #17 Miami (15-3, 6-2) defeated Syracuse (12-7, 5-3), 82-78, on Monday night.

Edwards’ stellar performance marked his ninth double-double of the season. Joseph Girard III (21 points) and Benny Williams (12) each dished out five assists.

A driving layup by Girard put the Orange within two of Miami, 78-80, with just four ticks left. Justin Taylor then fouled Beverly Harlond, who connected both of his shots for the Canes. On SU’s final possession, Girard attempted to drive to the hoop but was blocked by Norchard Omier as time expired.

Miami and Syracuse traded a pair of layups to open the contest, Jordan Miller opened for the Canes and Benny Williams made his first field goal of the night in the first minute and a half

The Hurricanes followed with nine unanswered points to take an 11-2 advantage with 16 minutes left in the opening frame. Isaiah Wong (3 points) was fouled beyond the arc and connected on all attempts at the line and Nijel Pack sent a successful three-pointer to the hoop, accounting for over half of the Canes’ points. Syracuse had three turnovers in the opening four minutes, and the Hurricanes scored on all of them.

Syracuse managed to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to two points four times. Mintz completed a three-point play with 5:55 remaining before the break to put the Orange within one point of Miami, 24-23. Justin Taylor followed with a 3-ball, giving SU its first lead of the contest. Then Girard capped off a 9-0 stretch for Syracuse with a three-point play of his own, making it a 29-24 contest.

Five minutes later, the Orange entered the break with a 38-34 advantage.

The Orange stepped up down the stretch, shooting .485 (16-of-33) from the field in the second half, compared to a .383 (13-for-34) clip in the opening frame.

Syracuse veterans Edwards and Girard stepped up in the back half of play. Edwards delivered 17 of 25 points and Girard collected 13 of 21 over the final 20 minutes of gameplay. The pair also gave the Orange its second largest and highest advantage of the night, which climbed as high as 11 points before Miami began to strike back.

The Hurricanes were led by a double-double outing by Norchad Omier (16 points, 16 rebounds).

Girard (1,447 points) jumped past Trevor Cooney (1,437) into 31st on the Syracuse career scoring index.

Girard tallied one 3-pointer and adjusted his career total to 263, good for a tie with Joe Harris (UVA) in 24th on the all-time ACC ledger.

Miami captured its 12th pairing of the all-time series (20-12) with the Orange.

All nine Orange saw court time against Miami and contributed 2 or more points in the contest.

Girard collected his 15th double-digit outing of the season.



The Orange head to The Flats on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a showdown with Georgia Tech. Tip time is slated for noon.