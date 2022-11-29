Champaign, ILL. (SU ATHLETICS) – Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds in a 73-44 loss to a No. 16 ranked Illinois squad. Illinois moved to 6-1 while Syracuse fell to 3-4.

Thirteen of Edwards’ 17 boards were defensive, tying the career-high he set in the previous matchup against Bryant. Judah Mintz was the only additional Orange to match Edwards’ nine-point night.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Three triples from Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois on a 13-5 spree to end the first frame, 30-23. Benny Williams logged three points with a jumper and free throw for the Orange, but the Fighting Illini led for the remainder.

LOW SCORING STANZA

Illinois attacked early on by scoring 10 of the first seven points over the first five minutes of play. Syracuse brought things up to speed by putting together a 12-5 run composed of scoring efforts from four different Orange. Chris Bell and Benny Williams drained back-to-back three-pointers within the spurt, making it a 15-12 game with 9:30 left in the opening stanza.

A Dunk from Mounir Hima put the Orange within three with 4:55 left, but a pair of layups from Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer sent the Illini into the break with a six point lead. The 23 points scored in the first half marks the lowest the Orange have been held in an opening frame this season.

CLOSE IT OUT

In the second half things began to heat up from deep. The Illini expanded their lead by keying together a 16-10 scoring stretch, making it a 48-35 game against the Orange with under 10 minutes left to play. Illinois had four players connect from the arc, while Justin Taylor made both of his three-balls for Syracuse.

Illinois capped off the night with an 11-0 run over the last three minutes of action, taking the win away from Syracuse by 29 points.

Syracuse will jump into ACC play against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. Tip-off in South Bend, Ind. is slated for 12:00 p.m. and the matchup will air live on ESPN2.