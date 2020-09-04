Syracuse fall sports set schedules for 2020 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball teams have released their schedules for the 2020 season.

2020 Field Hockey Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location 9/18/2020 5:30 pm. Home Duke J.S. Coyne Stadium 9/20/2020 11 a.m. Home Duke J.S. Coyne Stadium 10/02/2020 3 p.m. Away Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia 10/04/2020 3 p.m. Away Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia 10/10/2020 Noon Home Boston College J.S. Coyne Stadium 10/11/2020 1 p.m. Home Boston College J.S. Coyne Stadium 10/16/2020 4:30 p.m. Away University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 10/18/2020 Noon Away Wake Forest Winston-Salem, North Carolina 10/19/2020 Not listed Away Wake Forest Winston-Salem, North Carolina 10/30/2020 2 p.m. Home Louisville J.S. Coyne Stadium

2020 Men’s Soccer Schedule

Syracuse’s Men’s Soccer team will play six ACC matches against five different opponents. The Orange will compete in the ACC North Division.

They will open the season on Sept. 18 at Virginia, but this will not count toward the ACC standings.

After another road match ta Navy on Sept. 25, the Orange will take on Pittsburgh on Oct. 3 in their home opener at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange will then go on the road to take on Notre Darm on Oct. 9 before returning home to face Louisville on Oct. 16.

Syracuse is at Virginia Tech on Oct. 24 and hosts Virginia on Oct. 30.

They will end the regular season at Pittsburgh on Nov. 6.

The ACC will have two divisions this season, North and South. The North Division will include Syracuse, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The South Division will include Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

The top four teams from each division will advance to the ACC tournament, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.

2020 Women’s Soccer Schedule

The Women’s Soccer team will play nine games this season against eight different ACC opponents.

Five of the matches will take place in the SU Soccer Stadium while four are road encounters.

Syracuse will open up with consecutive road games at Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, Louisville on Oct. 1 and Notre Dame on Oct. 4.

The Panthers were 5-10-3 overall last season while Louisville was 13-5-2 and Notre Dame finished 11-8-2.

The home opener will be against North Carolina on Oct. 15. The Tar Heels were 24-2-1 in 2019 and narrowly missed the NCAA Championship.

Duke will come to Syracuse on Oct. 18. The four-game home stand finished with Boston College on Oct. 22 and Pittsburgh on Oct. 25.

The last October match will be on Oct. 29 at Miami.

The final regular-season game will be at Syracuse against Virginia on Nov. 1.

The ACC tournament will be an eight-team affair and is currently scheduled for Nov. 10, 13 and 16 in Cary, North Carolina.

2020 Volleyball Schedule

The Orange will host 2019 ACC regular season and tournament champion Pittsburgh on Sept. 25 and 26 in the Women’s Building.

Syracuse will then travel for consecutive weekends to play at Notre Dame on Oct. 2 and 3, and then Louisville on Oct. 9 and 10.

They will then return to campus and have matches against Boston College on Oct. 16 and 17.