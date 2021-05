COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s lacrosse season came to a close Saturday. The Orange fell to No. 5-seed Georgetown Saturday 18-8 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Senior midfielder Jamie Trimboli led the Orange with three goals. Owen Seebold added two goals.

Declan McDermott and Jake Carraway both knotted five goals for the Hoyas.

Syracuse ends the season 7-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.