Syracuse Falls On The Road To Pitt 64-53

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse lost by 11, 64-53, on the road to Pittsburgh Tuesday night. The Orange will next be in action on Saturday, Jan. 29th at home against Wake Forest.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange in scoring with 25 points. Cole Swider added nine. Jimmy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards both chipped in eight points.

Pitt was led by Jamarius Burton who had 21 points along with six rebounds. The Panthers outrebounded Syracuse 45-39.

This loss drops Syracuse to 9-11 overall and 3-6 in the ACC. The Orange will have three days to prepare before returning to the court Saturday to face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.