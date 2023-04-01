SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS)– The Syracuse University men’s lacrosse put in a valiant effort against No. 3 Notre Dame, bouncing back from a slow start but ultimately falling 20-12 on Saturday. Syracuse erased a six-goal deficit in the first half, taking a lead in the fourth but could not finish the upset.

Syracuse (6-5, 0-2 ACC) was paced by Cole Kirst, who finished senior day with four points on two goals and two assists. Joey Spallina continued to move up the freshman charts with a goal and an assist. Will Mark made 12 saves in the effort.

Notre Dame broke the game open in the fourth quarter. After Syracuse battled back from an 8-2 hole to a 12-11 lead, Notre Dame reeled off seven unanswered to take control of the game.

The Orange hit the road for the remainder of the season, leading off next Saturday at No. 18 Princeton. Game time at Class of 1952 Stadium is set for noon on NBC Sports Philly/SNY.