NEW YORK, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A remarkable season has come to an end for the Syracuse women’s basketball season in the Super 16 of the Women’s NIT. Georgia Woolley led all scorers with a career-best 30 points despite Syracuse’s (20-13), 88-82, loss to Columbia (26-5) in the WNIT inside Levien Gymnasium in New York, N.Y. on Friday night.

Woolley’s impressive night marked her 12th straight game of 12 or more points. Dariauna Lewis (16 pts, 13 reb) collared her 13th double-double of the season.

HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED

With 59 ticks left, Woolley nailed her third three-pointer of the night and brought the Orange within two of Columbia, 83-81. The Lion’s Kaitlyn Davis then sank a field goal to make it a four-point lead then made a pair of free throws with 13 seconds to ice the game for the Lions.

WHAT COACH LEGETTE-JACK SAID

“Our team is so special,” said head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “We saw growth and progression throughout the season and we didn’t want to stop playing. Thank you for letting me come back home, and thank you to Syracuse and the university! Get your season tickets now, a lot is coming next season!”

RUNS IN THE BIG APPLE

Syracuse strung together a 13-2 scoring run to take a 17-8 lead over the Lions with two minutes to play in the opening frame. Darianua Lewis and Dyaisha Fair paced the Orange with four points each. During the five-minute spurt, the ‘Cuse defense limited Columbia to 1-of-10 from the field, with half of the Lion’s attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Columbia roared back, outscoring SU, 18-6, over the final two minutes of the first and into the first three of the second quarter. Abbey Hsu put nine points up for the Lions with a trio of 3-pointers and Columbia held a slight, 26-23, edge.

Through the following three minutes, Syracuse collected 13 of the next 18 points while maneuvering its way back in front, 36-31. Lewis collared five points and was one of four Orange who logged points in the stretch.

Woolley scored the Orange’s last eight points across the last two minutes of the first half. Syracuse entered the break with a four-point lead, 45-41.

THE LIONS ROAR BACK

The Lions returned from the intermission and outscored the Orange, 14-3, over the first three minutes. Davis was the front-runner for the Columbia with seven points, Fair added a triple for SU, but CU extended its lead to seven, 55-48.

Syracuse capped off the final three minutes of the third stanza by scoring 10 of the last 13 points, narrowing Columbia’s advantage to just four points, 69-65. Woolley punched in five points for the Orange.

NOTABLE NUMBERS