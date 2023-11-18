ATLANTA, G.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse bowl chances took a big blow on Saturday night, falling at Georgia Tech 31-22.

The Yellow Jackets would strike on their opening drive. Haynes King connected with Jamal Haynes on a 15-yard scoring strike, giving Georgia Tech a 7-0 lead. SU would take its first possession, chewing up over eight minutes on the clock. Brady Denaburg’s 44-yard field goal made it a 7-3 game after one.

Georgia Tech would extend its lead in the second quarter. King tossed his second touchdown of the night, hooking up with Dominick Blaylock on a 53-yard touchdown. The Yellow Jackets would tac on a field goal late in the first half, to take a 17-3 lead into the break.

SU would fumble the second half kickoff, and the Yellow Jackets would make them pay. Jamal Haynes scored his second TD of the night, rumbling 30-yards for the score.

Down 24-3, the Syracuse offense would come alive. Dan Villari capped off an eight-play, 71 yard drive, taking it in from four-yards out. After 53-yard punt return from LeQuint Allen, SU would strike again. Allen scored from one-yard out, cutting the Georgia Tech lead to 24-16.

Syracuse would score 20 unanswered points, as Allen scored his second touchdown of the night with just under eight minutes to play. SU would fail the two-point conversion try, setting the score at 24-22. Haynes King would seal the game with a late rushing touchdown.

For the third straight week LeQuint Allen rushed for over 100 yards. Allen carried the ball 27 times, for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

SU was held to just 259 yards of total offense. Georgia Tech racked up 386 yards of offense.

The loss drops Syracuse to 5-6 (1-6 in the ACC). Georgia Tech becomes Bowl eligible, improving to 6-5 (5-3 in the ACC).

Syracuse will have one more shot at becoming bowl eligible, next Saturday in the season finale against Wake Forest. It will be a 2 p.m. kickoff at the JMA Wireless Dome.