CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse lost to North Carolina, 15-9, in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament in Charlotte on Friday.

Syracuse (16-2) won the opening draw and Emma Ward’s shot bounced off the crossbar past the restraining line where North Carolina picked up the ground ball. That led to a two-on-one fastbreak goal, the first of eight straight for the Tar Heels (14-3).

The Orange trailed, 10-2, at halftime, and 12-3 before Meaghan Tyrrell scored an unassisted goal at the 9:04 mark of the third quarter. Tyrrell’s goal was the first of four straight for Syracuse as it cut the deficit to 12-7.

North Carolina, which has won the last six ACC Tournament titles, built its lead back to 15-7 before Tyrrell and Savannah Sweitzer scored back-to-back goals for the 15-9 final.

The Orange will learn their ACC Tournament fate on Sunday, May 7. The NCAA Selection show airs at 9 p.m.