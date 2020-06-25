Syracuse football adds Wagner to 2022 schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse University football program on Wednesday announced the addition of FCS opponent Wagner to its 2022 non-conference schedule.
The Orange will host the Seahawks on Sept. 24, 2022 in what will be the third meeting between the two Empire State schools.
The addition of Wagner completes Syracuse’s 2022 non-conference schedule, which also features home games with Purdue (Sept. 17) and Notre Dame (TBD), as well as a road game against Connecticut (Sept. 10).
The Orange are 2-0 all-time against Wagner. In 2013, the Orange shut out the Seahawks 54-0. Syracuse topped Wagner 62-7 in 2018.
Wagner, located on Staten Island, is a member of the Northeast Conference. The Seahawks were 1-11 last season under former head coach Jason Houghtaling. Wagner hired Tom Masella to replace Houghtaling as head coach on Dec. 7, 2019.
Dates for Syracuse’s matchup with Notre Dame and the ACC portion of its 2022 schedule will be announced at a later time.
2022 Schedule
Sept. 10 at Connecticut
Sept. 17 vs. Purdue
Sept. 24 vs. Wagner
TBD vs. Notre Dame
ACC home games: Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia
ACC away games: Boston College, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest
