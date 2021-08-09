Syracuse football completes first week of preseason camp

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Last week was all about setting the stage, reporting back to campus, welcoming the newcomers into the program, and laying out all of the protocols that are in place as another season is about to begin.

This week, things will steadily ramp up with 6 straight days of practice before the team’s next scheduled day off.

The positives that we can mention right now off the bat is the size of the roster. With the NCAA giving everyone an extra year of eligibility, that has allowed the Orange to address one of its glaring weaknesses since Dino Babers arrived, which is depth.

Thanks to several returning fifth and sixth year players plus the addition of a healthy recruting class, the roster currently stands at 105 players, including walk-ons.

The hope is that this new-found depth, especially with the skill positions on the offensive side of the football, will give the Orange some versatility that they haven’t had in awhile.