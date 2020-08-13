Syracuse football continues to prepare for 2020 season

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A day after the Big Ten and PAC-12 conference announced they would postpone their college football seasons, Syracuse was back out on the practice field.

SU held their forth preseason workout on Wednesday, as they get ready for their season opener on September 12th at North Carolina.

Through all the adversity that his team has faced, SU head coach Dino Babers told the media on Monday that he’s been pleased with the way his team has handled the challenging times.

Right now, the ACC plans to play a ten-game conference schedule, with one non-conference game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected