Syracuse football continues to prepare for 2020 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A day after the Big Ten and PAC-12 conference announced they would postpone their college football seasons, Syracuse was back out on the practice field.

SU held their forth preseason workout on Wednesday, as they get ready for their season opener on September 12th at North Carolina.

Through all the adversity that his team has faced, SU head coach Dino Babers told the media on Monday that he’s been pleased with the way his team has handled the challenging times.

Right now, the ACC plans to play a ten-game conference schedule, with one non-conference game.