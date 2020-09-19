Syracuse offense struggles again in loss to 25th ranked Pittsburgh

Sep 19, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cam Bright (38) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSYR-TV) – For the second straight the Syracuse football team traveled to a Top 25 opponent. And for the second straight week, Syracuse will return home with a loss.

SU fell to No. 25 Pittsburgh 21-10 with a lot of the same issues from the season opener at UNC.

Tommy DeVito was sacked seven times and even left the game at the 11:29 mark of the second quarter. He finished 9-15 with just 32 passing yards and one interception. Rex Culpepper came in relief and scored SU’s only touchdown on a 69-yards pass to Taj Harris in the second quarter. Culpepper was 4-9 with 88 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

Pittsburgh was led by Kenny Pickett going 25-36 for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

The Panthers outgained the Orange in total yards 342 to 171.

Syracuse is now 0-2(0-2) and will return home to face Georgia Tech at noon on September 26th inside the newly renovated Carrier Dome.

