SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

hree of the four known kickoff times will be primetime matchups for Syracuse football this season.

The ACC and its television partners announced some early season kickoff times and weeknight games on the 2023 slate on Wednesday. Three of the four Syracuse games included in that announcement feature 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

The year will begin with a 4 p.m. kickoff in the Loud House on Sept. 2 when Colgate comes to town. The Empire State matchup between the Orange and Raiders is set to be broadcast on ACCNX. ‘Cuse’s week three matchup at Purdue will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC, in a rematch of last year’s thrilling fourth-quarter comeback.

Syracuse’s Thursday night trip to Lane Stadium vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 26 will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. The Friday night, Family Weekend game vs. Boston College in the JMA Dome on Nov. 3 will also kickoff at 7:30 and be shown on ESPN2.

Not part of the announcement was Syracuse’s second game of the season. The home matchup vs. Western Michigan is still to be determined. All other Saturday kickoff times and network designations from week four and beyond will be announced 12 days prior to game day throughout the season.

The Orange boast returning players at numerous key positions as they look to build off a winning season and bowl trip last year. According to Pro Football Focus, Syracuse has one of the top-10 returning players in the country at three major positions (quarterback – Garrett Shrader; receiver – Oronde Gadsden; linebacker – Marlowe Wax) and according to ESPN’s FPI, Syracuse enters the 2023 season in the top-35.

Season Tickets are now on sale at Cuse.com/Tickets. The Orange boasted a 5-2 record in the JMA Dome a year ago and had back-to-back sellouts. Now is your chance to secure your seats for this upcoming season!