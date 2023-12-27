SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2024 Syracuse football schedule once again has an opening that needs to be filled.

A source tells NewsChannel 9 sports director Steve Infanti that Kansas has backed out of next season’s game with Syracuse. The search for another non-conference opponent is already underway.

This opening was created when the Army officially accepted an invite to join the AAC on November 1st. By making that move, the Cadets dropped their independent status and, in turn, had to remove several games from their schedule to make room for AAC opponents.

The Syracuse game was one that the Army removed from its schedule.

Kansas was in line to fill that vacancy. However, the Jayhawks have decided against a trip to the JMA Wireless Dome. Kansas just finished up its 2023 season with a 9-4 record after beating UNLV 49-36 on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

As of right now, SU’s non-conference schedule for 2024 includes home games against Ohio and Holy Cross, plus a road game at UConn.