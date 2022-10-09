SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Football, which still remains undefeated, is currently ranking the highest in both the AP and AFCA/USA Today Coaches Polls since 2018.

The 5-0 team is one of just 15 unbeaten teams left in the FBS and the Orange is ranked No. 18 in both polls. In 2018, the Orange was ranked No. 15 at the end of their campaign.

Syracuse will next face No. 15 NC State at the JMA Wireless Dome on October 15. Kickoff starts at 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse Athletics says this game is the first between two ranked teams to take place in Syracuse since 2001 and the first game between ranked teams inside the top 20 since 1998.

This contest is one of just three remaining games in the JMA Wireless Dome this season. You won’t want to miss it!