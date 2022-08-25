SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The head coach of Syracuse University, Dino Babers, announced a new team member, signing 15-year-old Andrew Enright through Team IMPACT.

Andrew, who has cerebral palsy, was officially introduced at a signing event on Thursday, August 25 at the John A. Lally Athletic Complex. He will be involved in many activities over the next two years with the football team including games, practices, and other team events.

Team IMPACT is a national non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT builds relationships between teams and children focused on empowerment, and resilience.

“Team IMPACT is excited to see Andrew officially join the Syracuse family,” said Danielle Hardee, Regional Director of Programs, Northeast at Team IMPACT. “We are proud to work alongside Syracuse University, their athletic department and coaching staff to create lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes between student-athletes and their Team IMPACT teammates.”

In the past eight years, Syracuse University has worked with Team IMPACT. They have matched 11 children across the country in men’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s ice hockey, and softball teams.

“We’re talking about lifelong friendships,” Babers said when introducing Andrew to the team this morning. “The guys in this room are going to be in your wedding. Your kids are going to call them ‘uncle’ even though they’re not related to you. Andrew is going to be part of this family. Andrew is going to be in those weddings and one of those uncles.”