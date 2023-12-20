SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

Wednesday, Dec. 20, marked early Signing Day in college football, and Syracuse secured the most successful recruiting class in program history since the beginning of recruiting rankings services.

The Orange has the No. 34 class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

A list of signees who are headed to SU can be seen below:

Name Position Stars Jamie Tremble TE 4 Noah Rosahac IOL 3 Emanuel Ross WR 4 Jayden Brown LB 3 Caden Brown DE 3 Fatim Diggs LB 3 Jakhari Williams QB 3 Willie Goodacre OT 3 Maraad Watson DL 3 Braheem Long CB 3 Jaylan Hornsby WR 3 Yasin Willis RB 3 Jahide Lesaine TE 3 Elijah Washington

TE 3 Ja’Meer Thomas WR Ta’Ron Haile WR 3 KingJoseph Edwards DE 4 Rankings courtesy of 247 Sports.

More information about the Orange’s new signees can be seen on the Athletic Department website.