Syracuse football’s leading receiver Trishton Jackson declares for NFL Draft

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Trishton Jackson #86 of the Syracuse Orange scores a touchdown against Jalen Alexander #30 of the Duke Blue Devilsduring the first quarter of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse football redshirt junior Trishton Jackson will forego his senior season and enter his name into the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Jackson’s Twitter.

In his breakout Junior season, Jackson led the Orange in catches (66), receiving yards (1,023), and receiving touchdowns (11). Those numbers were good enough for Jackson to land on the All-ACC second team.

Jackson played two seasons under Mark Dantonio at Michigan State before transferring to Syracuse in 2018. Besides the 2019 campaign, Jackson only played in one other game for the Orange, the 2018 Camping World Bowl. Jackson recorded three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in Syracuse’s 34-18 victory over West Virginia in the bowl game.

“We appreciate everything Trishton did for our program during his time at Syracuse University,” Orange head coach Dino Babers said. “We wish him the best as he pursues his dream of playing professionally.”

Jackson’s departure means that sophomore Taj Harris is the top candidate for the team’s number one wide receiver spot next season. Harris has recorded just over 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first two years with the Orange.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 from Paradise, Nevada.

