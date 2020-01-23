Syracuse gets revenge over Notre Dame as it wins 4th game in a row

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — After falling to Notre Dame by one point two weeks ago, the Syracuse men’s basketball team gave the Fighting Irish a taste of their own medicine as the Orange beat Notre Dame 84-82 on Wednesday.

The win is the Orange’s fourth in a row, tying their longest streak of the season.

Elijah Hughes filled the stat sheet for the Orange, pouring in 26 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block to his stat line.

Syracuse trailed by as many as 11 points when Notre Dame was up 30-19 in the first half.

The Orange responded with a 13-0 run capped off by an Elijah Hughes three to regain the lead. Syracuse would grow its lead to as many as 13 points in the second half, but Notre Dame would not go away.

It looked like Syracuse would cruise to victory up eight points with 35 seconds to play, but a couple of Notre Dame threes made it a two point game with 10 seconds left.

Thanks to a pair of Joseph Girard III free throws, Syracuse regained a four point lead and was able to win by two after Notre Dame made a layup at the buzzer.

It was a balanced scoring night for the Orange, as everyone who played for Syracuse scored at least 9 points except for Brycen Goodine, who logged only four minutes making the only shot he attempted.

Syracuse is now 12-7 on the year, and 5-3 in ACC play. The Orange will put their four-game winning streak on the line Saturday, when they host Pittsburgh at the Carrier Dome. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

More from NewsChannel 9: