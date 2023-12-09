SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Saniaa Wilson had a career-high 18 points in Syracuse’s 82-62 win over Ohio in Athens on Saturday afternoon. Syracuse improves to 8-1 overall and extends its win streak to five.

Dyaisha Fair led the Orange with 21 points and five rebounds while Alyssa Latham (14 pts) and Georgia Woolley (13 pts) also scored in double figures.

Syracuse improves to 5-0 all-time against Ohio while head coach Felisha Legette-Jack is now 14-10 all-time against the Bobcats.

HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Syracuse led by one, 41-40, at halftime. The Orange began the second half on an 11-0 run to take a 52-40 lead and never look back.

‘Cuse held the Bobcats to seven points in the third quarter, tying the fewest points allowed by an opponent in a frame this season.

The Orange outscored OU 41-22 to cruise to its sixth double-digit win of the season.

POINTS IN THE PAINT

Syracuse scored 40 points in the paint in the victory. Wilson and Latham combined for 32 points in the frontcourt for ‘Cuse.

Wilson’s career night was backed by a perfect performance from the field (5-for-5) and eight made free throws on 10 attempts. Latham was 6-for-7 from the field with a pair of made shots at the charity stripe.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Syracuse earned its first true road win of the season and improved to 3-1 away from the confines of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Sophie Burrows had a career-high seven rebounds.

Four players scored in double figures for the second time in three games.

With her 21 points against OU, Dyaisha Fair is now 26th on the NCAA Division I career scoring list.

Syracuse is now 5-0 in the all-time series vs. Ohio.



NEXT UP

Syracuse returns home a week from Monday to host Cornell. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX on Dec. 18 at The Dome.