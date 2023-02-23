CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second straight game the Syracuse men’s basketball team was blown out, this time falling on the road at Clemson 91-73.

SU had no answer for Hunter Tyson. Tyson poured in 19 points of his game-high 29 points in the first half, helping the Tigers build a 45-32 halftime lead.

Clemson would outscore Syracuse 46-41 in the second half, handing the Orange its second straight loss.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse, hitting a career-high four three-point field goals. Mintz finished with a team-high 23 points. Jesse Edwards added a double double with 12 points (all in the second half) and ten rebounds. Joe Girard was the only other SU player in double figures with 11 points.

The Tigers finished 14-36 from behind the arc. Clemson out rebounded Syracuse by ten.

Syracuse drops to 16-12 overall (9-8 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Saturday at Pittsburgh. It will be a 5 p.m. tip from the Petersen Events Center and you can watch the game on the ACC Network.