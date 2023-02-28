GREENSBORO, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse senior guard Dyaisha Fair was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday evening. Fair leads the ACC in total steals (71) and is second in the league in scoring this season.

The Rochester, N.Y., native, has scored in double figures in all 29 games for the Orange thus far. Her 20.0 points per game currently ranks 21st in the nation and she is 38th in steals per game (2.45).

Fair is a top-10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award which recognizes the top point guard in Division I women’s basketball. She’s on the Dawn Staley Award Later Season Watch List and is third among Division I active scorers with 2,616 career points.

The 5-foot-5 guard has led the Orange in scoring 22 times in 29 games. She’s had the most assists in 18 games and led Syracuse in steals 12 times, both team-bests.

Fair is a three-level scorer for the Orange who has tallied 15 20-point games this season. Her 36 points against Virginia on Jan. 26 is the most by any women’s basketball player in the ACC this season. In that game, she tied a program record eight threes (8-for-11) while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals with zero turnovers.

Fair becomes the sixth Syracuse guard to earn All-ACC accolades and continues a streak of eight-straight seasons with at least one All-ACC guard on the ‘Cuse roster.

The All-ACC Teams were voted on the league’s 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel. The ACC First and Second Teams each have 10 players while the All-Defensive and All-Freshman Teams have five.

ACC Postseason Awards

Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke

Rookie of the Year: Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Niele Ivey, Notre Dame

Sixth Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State

Most Improved Player: Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State

All-ACC First Team

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame

Ta’Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville

Georgia Amoore, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina

Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke

Sonia Citron, So., G, Notre Dame

Alyssa Ustby, Jr., G, North Carolina

All-ACC Second Team

Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Diamond Johnson, So., G, NC State

Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami

Destiny Harden, Gr., F, Miami

Amari Robinson, Sr., F, Clemson

Camryn Taylor, Jr., G, Virginia

Maddy Westbeld, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Kennedy Todd-Williams, Jr., G, North Carolina

Taylor Soule, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

All-Defensive Team

Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke

Mykasa Robinson, Gr., G, Louisville

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse

All-Freshman Team

Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State

Taina Mair, G, Boston College

Tonie Morgan, G, Georgia Tech

Ruby Whitehorn, G, Clemson

KK Bransford, G, Notre Dame