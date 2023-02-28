GREENSBORO, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –
Syracuse senior guard Dyaisha Fair was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) First Team and All-Defensive Team on Tuesday evening. Fair leads the ACC in total steals (71) and is second in the league in scoring this season.
The Rochester, N.Y., native, has scored in double figures in all 29 games for the Orange thus far. Her 20.0 points per game currently ranks 21st in the nation and she is 38th in steals per game (2.45).
Fair is a top-10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award which recognizes the top point guard in Division I women’s basketball. She’s on the Dawn Staley Award Later Season Watch List and is third among Division I active scorers with 2,616 career points.
The 5-foot-5 guard has led the Orange in scoring 22 times in 29 games. She’s had the most assists in 18 games and led Syracuse in steals 12 times, both team-bests.
Fair is a three-level scorer for the Orange who has tallied 15 20-point games this season. Her 36 points against Virginia on Jan. 26 is the most by any women’s basketball player in the ACC this season. In that game, she tied a program record eight threes (8-for-11) while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three steals with zero turnovers.
Fair becomes the sixth Syracuse guard to earn All-ACC accolades and continues a streak of eight-straight seasons with at least one All-ACC guard on the ‘Cuse roster.
The All-ACC Teams were voted on the league’s 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel. The ACC First and Second Teams each have 10 players while the All-Defensive and All-Freshman Teams have five.
ACC Postseason Awards
Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke
Rookie of the Year: Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State
Coach of the Year: Niele Ivey, Notre Dame
Sixth Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State
Most Improved Player: Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State
All-ACC First Team
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech
Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame
Ta’Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State
Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville
Georgia Amoore, Jr., G, Virginia Tech
Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse
Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina
Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke
Sonia Citron, So., G, Notre Dame
Alyssa Ustby, Jr., G, North Carolina
All-ACC Second Team
Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State
Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest
Diamond Johnson, So., G, NC State
Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami
Destiny Harden, Gr., F, Miami
Amari Robinson, Sr., F, Clemson
Camryn Taylor, Jr., G, Virginia
Maddy Westbeld, Jr., F, Notre Dame
Kennedy Todd-Williams, Jr., G, North Carolina
Taylor Soule, Gr., F, Virginia Tech
All-Defensive Team
Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke
Mykasa Robinson, Gr., G, Louisville
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech
Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State
Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse
All-Freshman Team
Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State
Taina Mair, G, Boston College
Tonie Morgan, G, Georgia Tech
Ruby Whitehorn, G, Clemson
KK Bransford, G, Notre Dame