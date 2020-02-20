Syracuse handed big loss on the road at No. 11 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY – FEBRUARY 19: Quincy Guerrier #1 and Elijah Hughes #33 of the Syracuse Orange defend against Steven Enoch #23 of the Louisville Cardinals in the first half of a game at KFC YUM! Center on February 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WSYR-TV) – Any chance at an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament took a big hit on Wednesday night in Louisville.

A disastrous second half resulted in Syracuse falling at No. 11 Louisville 90-66.

The Orange offense struggled as a whole but after going scoreless against Florida State on Saturday, sophomore Buddy Boeheim managed to lead the team with 15 points. Freshman Quincy Guerrier was a nice spark off the bench with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes. Freshman Joe Girard III and redshirt-junior Elijah Hughes also reached double figures with 12 points and 10 points, respectively.

Louisville’s ACC Player of the Year candidate junior Jordan Nwora led five Cardinals players in double figures with 17 points and 7 rebounds shooting 5-18 from the field.

Syracuse never led in the game falling behind 31-19 with 6:35 to play in the half after Nwora hit one of his two threes of the night. The Orange responded with a 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 33-27 thanks to two threes from Girard III and Boeheim followed by a layup from Guerrier.

But redshirt-senior Ryan McMahon, getting his first start since December 28th against Kentucky, was lights out behind the arc hitting four-first half threes and the Cardinals went into the locker room up 41-34. McMahon finished with 13 points.

Syracuse was quickly down double digits in the second half after a Dwayne Sutton three made it 54-42 at the 14:15 mark. The Orange never pulled closer than 12 from that point forward. SU trailed by as much as 29 in the game.

The Orange lost the rebound battle 45-36, turned the ball over 13 times and was outscored in the paint 30-24. SU again failed to hit double digit three-pointers for the 10th game in a row only going 7-26 from behind the arc, Louisville was 10-24 from distance. For the game, SU shot 38% from the field.

Syracuse is now 14-12(7-8) this season and next hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, February 22nd, at 4pm on the YES Network.