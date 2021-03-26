Syracuse junior Emily Engstler enters transfer portal

during the first half of Louisville’s game against Syracuse in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that Syracuse junior forward Emily Engstler has entered her name in the transfer portal.

Engstler was named ACC Co-Sixth player of the year and averaged nearly 11 points and nine rebounds per game this season. The junior forward only started five of Syracuse’s 24 games this season but led the team in steals and had the second-most blocks. The forward recorded a season-high 21 points in the ACC Tournament semifinals against top-seeded Louisville.

SU freshman guard Faith Blackstone has also entered the transfer portal.

Syracuse was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after falling to No. 1 UConn Tuesday.