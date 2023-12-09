WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2017, the SU men’s basketball team defeated Georgetown in D.C. on Saturday 80 to 68.

Judah Mintz went over 20 points for the 6th time this season, pouring in a game-high 25 points. Judah finished 13-15 from the free throw line.

J.J. Starling chipped in a season-high 21 points and five rebounds. Quadir Copeland added 14 points in 25 minutes of action.

Syracuse improves to 7-3 overall (0-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action next Sunday against Oregon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.