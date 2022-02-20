SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The No. 9 ranked Syracuse men’s lacrosse team came up short against No. 1 ranked Maryland on Sunday at home with a final score of Maryland, 14 and Syracuse, 10.

SU men’s lacrosse now moves to 1-1 at the start of the season.

Logan Wisnauskas led Maryland to a victory with 4 goals, while Tucker Dordevic led the Orange with 5.

Maryland started off strong in the first quarter, putting up 4 unanswered points on the scoreboard. Rallying back to make it a close game, Syracuse trailed by only 1 goal throughout the second and third.

The Orange couldn’t get it done in the fourth, allowing Maryland to score 5 while answering back with only 1.

Scoring for the Orange was Tucker Dordevic (5), Lucas Quinn (3), Matt Magnan (1), and Mikey Berkman (1).

SU moves on to face Virginia next at Klockner Stadium on Saturday at noon.