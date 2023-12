SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s and women’s lacrosse schedules have been released for the 2024 season.

Men’s Lacrosse

Date Time At Opponent Location Feb 3 (Sat) TBD Home Vermont Syracuse, N.Y. Feb 5 (Mon) TBD Home Colgate Syracuse, N.Y. Feb 9 (Fri) TBD Home Manhattan Syracuse, N.Y. Feb 17 (Sat) TBD Home Maryland Syracuse, N.Y. Feb 21 (Wed) TBD Home Utah Syracuse, N.Y. Feb 28 (Wed) TBD Home Army West Point Syracuse, N.Y. Mar 2 (Sat) TBD Home High Point Syracuse, N.Y. Mar 9 (Sat) TBD Neutral Johns Hopkins Charlotte, N.C. Mar 16 (Sat) TBD Neutral Delaware TBD Mar 20 (Wed) TBD Home Duke Syracuse, N.Y. Mar 23 (Sat) TBD Away Hobart Geneva, N.Y. Mar 30 (Sat) TBD Away Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. Apr 2 (Tue) TBD Away Cornell University Ithaca, N.Y. Apr 13 (Sat) TBD Away North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C. Apr 20 (Sat) TBD Home Virginia Syracuse, N.Y.

Women’s Lacrosse

Date Time At Opponent Location Feb 10 (Sat) TBD Away Northwestern Evanston, IL Feb 14 (Wed) TBD Home Army TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Feb 17 (Sat) TBD Home Maryland TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Feb 24 (Sat) TBD Away Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. Mar 2 (Sat) TBD Home Duke TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Mar 5 (Tue) TBD Home Stony Brook TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Mar 9 (Sat) TBD Away Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA Mar 16 (Sat) TBD Home North Carolina TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Mar 20 (Wed) TBD Home UAlbany TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Mar 23 (Sat) TBD Away Virginia Charlottesville, VA Mar 27 (Wed) TBD Home Loyola TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Mar 30 (Sat) TBD Home Louisville TBD (JMA Wireless Dome) Apr 2 (Tue) TBD Away Cornell Ithaca, NY Apr 6 (Sat) TBD Home Pittsburgh TBD (CNS Stadium) Apr 13 (Sat) TBD Away Clemson Clemson, SC Apr 18 (Thu) TBD Away Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA