Syracuse lands commitment from five-star point guard Dior Johnson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team already has its first player from the Class of 2022. Sophomore point guard, Dior Johnson announced on twitter on Friday afternoon that he is coming to Syracuse.

“This feels like home for me as I will have an opportunity to build my own legacy and have the dome rocking every night!! #GoOrange”, tweeted Johnson.

Johnson, who is playing this season for Mayfair High School in California, came to Syracuse on a visit for an unofficial visit during the Duke game on February 1st and committed just a few days later.

Johnson is listed as the No. 1 player in the state of California on the 24/7 sports ranking website and fifth overall player in the nation. Rivals.com has Johnson has listed as the 4th overall player.