SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sophomore Symir Torrence is headed home to play for Syracuse. Torrence announced on social media that he’ll be transferring from Marquette to play for Jim Boeheim and the Orange.

The former Syracuse Academy of Science star will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Torrence averaged two points and two assists in about 13 minutes per game with the Golden Eagles this year.