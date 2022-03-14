(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse out-shot Johns Hopkins 54-29, won 14-of-21 faceoffs and the Blue Jays turned it over 21 times, but ultimately the offense sputtered to find the back of the net and ‘Cuse lost 10-7 at Homewood Field on Sunday.

“It wasn’t quite a game of great execution. It was a game of two teams that played their hearts out,” said head coach Gary Gait. “You look at the stats, and we played very well except finishing our shots on the goal. We dominated everything except scoring, but you’ve got to put everything together if you want to win. We’ll look at where we’re at, regroup and get ready for the next one.”

The Orange fell to 2-4 with the loss, while Hopkins improved to 4-3.

Tucker Dordevic scored three times to lead the way for the SU offense, while Nick Caccamo anchored the Orange defense with four caused turnovers and five ground balls. Harrison Thompson made seven saves and Jakob Phaup won 14-of-21 faceoffs with seven ground balls as well.

Joey Epstein led the Jays with five points (2-3) and Jonathan Peshko scored three goals as well.

Epstein scored first less than three minutes into the game, but Mikey Berkman and Dordevic answered quickly to give the Orange a 2-1 lead by the midway point of the period. A Psehko goal with three minutes remaining evened the game at two at the end of the first.

The teams also entered halftime knotted, as Dordevic and Lucas Quinn scored for the Orange, and Keogh and Garrett Degnon found the back of the net for Hop, continuing the even trading of goals.

Neither team had a multi-goal lead until the midway point of the third after Peshko scored twice in two minutes to open a 7-5 lead.

Brendan Curry pulled ‘Cuse back within one on an feed from Pete Fiorini with 7:25 left in the third. It was Syracuse’s second man-up goal of the day after Owen Seebold had tallied one earlier in the frame. Degnon scored again to control an 8-6 Hopkins lead heading to the fourth.

Dordevic again pulled ‘Cuse to within one, and where a doorstep save from Josh Kirson on Griffin Cook prevented the Orange from pulling even, it was a trend for the day. Kirson had 14 saves on the afternoon.

The Blue Jays added two more goals in the final three minutes to give the game its final result.

Next, the Orange will head on the road again, facing Stony Brook on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a game set for ESPN+.

