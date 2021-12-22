Syracuse MBB schedules Brown for December 27

Buddy Boeheim (Left) and teammate Joseph Girard III (Right) of the Syracuse Orange celebrate after a three point basket by Joseph Girard III during the first half against the Lafayette Leopards at the Carrier Dome on November 09, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse has added Brown to its schedule, the university announced Wednesday.

– Tickets & parking passes for the postponed game vs. Lehigh will be honored for Monday's game vs. Brown.



– Tickets will also be available for purchase at https://t.co/yGjSgw0Tff or by phone at 888-DOMETIX — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 22, 2021

SU will host Brown Monday December 27 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on the ACC Network Extra.

This comes after the program had to pause activities and postpone their games against Lehigh and Cornell due to numerous players testing positive with COVID-19.

“On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, we appreciate and thank our fans for their patience and understanding, as we work through this fluid scheduling situation,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse director of athletics.

Ticket Information

Tickets and parking passes for the postponed game with Lehigh (Dec. 18) will be honored for the Dec. 27 game with Brown.

Tickets will also be available for purchase online at Cuse.Com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849).

The Box Office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at noon.

In an effort to mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID, the stadium entry protocols have been updated.

The ACC also modified its scheduling protocols. If possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

“We have modified our 2021-22 COVID-19 rescheduling policy. The decision was unanimously supported by our ADs as a result of the current rise in COVID cases and its impact on winter sport programs,” the ACC tweeted.

The full protocols can be found on the ACC’s website.