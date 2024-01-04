SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

As the calendar turns to 2024, and with a new season on the horizon, the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team will open the season inside the top 10 of one poll.

USA Lacrosse Magazine announced its Division I Preseason Top 20 on Wednesday morning, with the Orange debuting in the number nine spot.

‘Cuse will face 10 teams mentioned in the USA Lacrosse Preseason Poll: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia, No. 5 Maryland, No. 6 Johns Hopkins, No. 7 Cornell, No. 8 Army West Point, No. 16 Delaware, No. 19 North Carolina, and Utah, which was among programs in the “also considered” list.

Syracuse, which went 8-7 last spring in head coach Gary Gait’s second season on the men’s sidelines, returns five of its top seven point getters from the 2023 campaign, including ACC Freshman of the Year Joey Spallina (36g, 32a) and Owen Hiltz (24g, 29a).

The Orange return their entire defensive corps from last season, including fifth-year netminder and All-American Will Mark. Returning along the back line are Caden Kol (24gb, 13ct), Billy Dwan (9gb, 6ct), Nick Caccamo (28gb, 17ct), and Landon Clary (16gb, 11ct).

In the defensive midfield, long stick midfielder Saam Olexo returns after a career-best season with 53 ground balls and 26 takeaways, alongside four goals and two assists. Defensive midfielders Max Rosa (14gb, 6ct) and Carter Rice (9gb, 3ct) are back for 2024 as well.

Syracuse added several transfers this season, including Mason Kohn, Greg Elijah-Brown, Christian Mulé, Jake Stevens, Sam English, and Matt Wright. Joining the nine transfers is an 11-man freshmen class, highlighted by Senior All-America game participants Trey Deere and Jake Spallina.

The Orange open the 2024 season with a seven-game homestand, kicking off on Feb. 3 against Vermont. Syracuse plays three games in the first week, adding Colgate (Feb. 5) and Manhattan (Feb. 9).