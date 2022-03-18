SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

THE GAME

Syracuse faces Stony Brook for the second time in program history on Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Jonny Wincott ’16 and Tim Tuttle (analyst) on the call. Brian Higgins ’04 (PxP) and Kyle Fetterly ’09 (analyst) will broadcast the action on TK99/105, Cuse.com and the TuneIn App, while WAER will also carry the game.

THE STONY BROOK SERIES

Syracuse and Stony Brook face each other for the second time (after meeting for the first time last year in the Dome), with the Orange making their first regular season trip to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Syracuse has played a game at Stony Brook though. ‘Cuse played Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium in the 2006 NCAA Quarterfinal round, winning 13-12. The Orange eventually lost to Virginia in the NCAA Semifinal a week later.

The State of New York has 17 NCAA Division I lacrosse programs – the most of any state – Syracuse’s game vs. the Seawolves marked the 14th different program that the Orange have faced. SU has yet to face St. Bonaventure (which is in its fourth season of a program), Manhattan and Wagner. Syracuse also has not faced LIU since LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn merged into one athletic department in 2019-20, but had previously played Post.

Syracuse and Stony Brook square off at 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game on ESPN plus.