SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Michael Powell, a Syracuse University Men’s Lacrosse legend, will have his jersey retired in March, becoming the second lacrosse player to have this honor.

Orange fans are invited to join the celebration of his jersey retirement on Saturday, March 11 in the JMA Wireless Dome when the Orange host Johns Hopkins.

Powell was the first two-time winner of the Tewaararton Trophy and the only Orange men’s lacrosse player to ever earn first-team All-America recognition all four years. He is considered one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time, holding the Syracuse record for the most career points (307), ranks sixth on the career goals list (150), and fourth on the career assists list (157).

The West Carthage, New York native will join current Orange head coach Gary Gait as the two Syracuse men’s lacrosse players to have their jerseys hang in the rafters at the Dome.

The only four-time winner of the Jack Turnbull Award, presented to the nation’s top attackman, Powell was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team three times and is the only Syracuse player to win the W.H. Brine Award as the NCAA Division I Championship Game Most Outstanding Player twice.

In 2004, he had the highest-scoring season of his career, leading SU in scoring for the fourth consecutive campaign, with 89 points (47 goals, 42 assists). He helped the Orange to its ninth NCAA title with a goal and five assists in the championship game against Navy.

Named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament that same year, he earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Powell became SU’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the record of 287 points compiled by each of his brothers, Casey (1995-98) and Ryan (1997-2000) in his senior year.

As one of the best athletes to ever wear a Syracuse uniform in any sport, Powell will long be remembered for his exceptional quickness and tremendous stick skills, and ‘The Move.’

Powell’s Syracuse Accomplishments include the following: