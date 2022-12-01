SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Another challenging schedule awaits the 2023 Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team as the Orange get ready for their second season under head coach Gary Gait.

This coming spring, Syracuse will play at the JMA Wireless Dome nine times, including historic rivalries with Hobart and Johns Hopkins. ‘Cuse will also face three ACC opponents at home this spring.

This season’s opponents finished with a combined 117-83 record last spring, with six teams qualifying for their respective conference tournaments, and four reaching the NCAA Tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.

Season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale now for $85 each. In addition, a combo women’s and men’s season ticket is available for $110 each. Purchase tickets now by clicking HERE

Syracuse leads off the fresh season with three straight home games, taking on reigning America East champion Vermont (Feb. 4), UAlbany (Feb. 10) and Holy Cross (Feb. 12) in an eight-day stretch.

The Orange take an early road test against defending national champion Maryland (Feb. 18) before returning to the JMA Dome for another three straight home games. The second home series kicks off with two ACC opponents, North Carolina (Feb. 26) and Duke (March 5) before capping the homestand with a historic battle with Johns Hopkins (March 11).

Keeping things in state, Syracuse heads to Hempstead, New York for a mid-March showdown at Hofstra (March 14), before returning for yet another three-game homestand. The final set of games at home begins with St. Bonaventure (March 21). The Kraus-Simmons Trophy is up for grabs yet again as the Orange host longtime foe Hobart (March 25) before the final home game of the regular season against Notre Dame (April 1).

Syracuse will be road tested by the end of April, wrapping up the regular season with four-straight road contests at 2022 NCAA Semifinalist Princeton (April 8), followed by three ACC games: North Carolina (April 15), Virginia (April 22), and Duke (April 29).

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is set for May 13 and May 14 at campus sites, with quarterfinal action slated for Albany, New York (April 20) and Annapolis, Maryland (April 21).

NCAA Championship Weekend will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The semifinals are set for May 27 with the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship scheduled for May 29.

The 2023 schedule is subject to change. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Syracuse brings in one of the top recruiting classes, per Inside Lacrosse. This year’s freshmen class ranked fourth by the publication with a combined 57 stars, including four five-star recruits (Joey Spallina, Finn Thomson, Riley Figueiras, Billy Dwan, and Jimmy McCool), all of whom were ranked in the top 20 for the 2023 recruiting class.

The Orange named five captains for the upcoming season as well: Pete Fiorini, Max Rosa, Griffin Cook, Cole Kirst, and Caden Kol.