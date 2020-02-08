Syracuse men’s lacrosse tops Colgate behind seven goals from Chase Scanlan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The return of No. 22 provided a lot of excitement on the opening day of the men’s lacrosse season.

Chase Scanlan, the sophomore attack transfer from Loyola, scored seven goals to lead No. 5 Syracuse to a 21-14 win over Colgate. His seven goals are the most by a player making his debut for Syracuse. The Orange avenged a 12-9 loss to the Raiders a season ago.

Senior midfielder Jamie Trimboli added four goals, junior midfielder Lucas Quinn had a hat trick with an assist. Senior attack Stephen Rehfuss had seven assists, the most by an Orange player since 2000, to go with his single goal. In total, eleven different players registered a point, including former Jamesville-DeWitt standout sophomore attack Griffin Cook.

Senior goalie Drake Porter picked up 11 saves to earn the win. Jakop Phaup(15-22) and Danny Varello(10-17) combined to go 25-39 at the faceoff X.

The Syracuse win is John Desko’s 254th win as the Syracuse head coach which moves him into sole place for second on the all-time career wins list, passing Roy Simmons Sr. The all-time wins leaders is Roy Simmons Jr. with 290 wins.

The one moment of concern was an injury to senior defender Nick Mellen. Early in the third quarter he left with an apparent left leg injury. After the game, Head Coach John Desko said he doesn’t think the injury was serious and he should return next week.

Syracuse will host Binghamton on February 15th at 2pm on ACC Network.