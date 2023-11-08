SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — No. 18 Syracuse was beat by No. 9 North Carolina, 3-1, Wednesday evening in the Atlantic Coast Conference Semifinals at the SU Soccer Stadium.

Martin Vician scored two goals for the Tar Heels. Daniel Kutsch also found the back of the net for the visitors.

Sophomore Nicholas Kaloukian netted his fourth goal of the season for the Orange in the 56th minute.

’Cuse outshot North Carolina, 13-11, and held a 10-5 advantage in corner kicks.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Vician scored at the six-minute mark of the first half off a Syracuse turnover. Vician received a feed from Quenzi Huerman in the right side of the box, putting it past Orange goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham.

North Carolina took a 2-0 lead into the break when Kutsch scored at 36:50.

’Cuse was able to cut the Tar Heels’ lead in half at 55:17. Junior Mateo Leveque passed the ball off to senior Jeorgio Kocevski, who served the ball into the box where Kaloukian headed it past UNC goalkeeper Andrew Cordes.

Two minutes later, Kocevski was given a red card, putting the Orange down to 10 players the rest of the match.

The Tar Heels added an insurance marker at 69:06 on Vician’s second goal of the contest.

OF NOTE:

Syracuse is now 8-5-6 in the ACC Tournament and are 1-2-1 in the ACC Semifinals.

Kaloukian is tied with graduate student Felipe D’Agostini for the third-most goals by an Orange player this season.

Kaloukian recorded a career-high seven shot attempts and five shots on target on Wednesday.

With an assist on Kaloukian’s goal, Kocevski is now tied with senior Lorenzo Boselli for the team lead in points with 14.

Kocevski has now passed Marcello Vitale (1982) for the most assists by a senior in program history.

The midfielder also passed Vitale and Julian Buescher (2015) for the third-most assists by a player in a single season.

Kocevski’s 18 career assists is tied with Kirk Johnson (2000-03) for the eighth-most in program history.

Wednesday was the eighth match this season the Orange have had at least 10 corner kicks.

Leveque registered his fourth points in the ACC Tournament with his assist.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse will know its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. The NCAA Selection Show will be aired on ncaa.com.