SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — The defending national champion Syracuse men’s soccer team earned an at-large berth to the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament. The Orange will host Boston University on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the SU Soccer Stadium in the first round as the NCAA announced the 48-team field Monday afternoon on NCAA.com. Kickoff time is to be determined.

Syracuse will make its ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and eighth under head coach Ian McIntyre. The Orange have a 13-4-2 record in the national tournament with McIntyre at the helm, including a 5-0-0 record last season when the team won the 2022 National Championship.

’Cuse enters the 2023 tournament with an 8-4-7 overall record. The offense is paced by ACC Co-Midfielder of the Year and All-ACC First Team selection Jeorgio Kocevski and All-ACC Third Team honoree Lorenzo Boselli. Both players have 14 points.

The Terriers enter the tournament with a 12-3-4 overall record and beat Lafayette, 1-0, to win the program’s first Patriot League title, earning an automatic bid.

Syracuse has faced Boston University three times in program history, with the Terriers coming out victorious in all three matches. In the last meeting, BU earned a 3-2 victory on Sept. 1, 2000, in Massachusetts.

The winner will take on eight-ranked New Hampshire on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the second round. The third round takes place on campuses of the higher seed on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26. The quarterfinals are set for Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. The College Cup will take place Dec. 8 and 11 in Louisville, Ky.

Syracuse is one of nine Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schools that were selected to the NCAA Tournament. Five earned a top-16 seeding and first round bye: Notre Dame (2), North Carolina (3), Clemson (9), Wake Forest (10) and Duke (15).

More information about the 2023 NCAA Division I Tournament can be found on cuse.com as it becomes available.