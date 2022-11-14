SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A program best has been earned after Syracuse receives a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament and will have a first-round bye.

Syracuse will play the winner between Penn and Rutgers in the second round on Sunday, November 20 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The Orange will host all NCAA Tournament games as long as they continue up to the College Cup.

after winning the ACC Championship on Sunday, the Orange earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, they defeated defending national champion Clemson, 2-0. This will make Syracuse’s eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and seventh under the direction of head coach Ian McIntyre.

Syracuse’s No. 3 seed is the highest in program history, improving on the Orange’s No. 6 seed in 2015 when the squad advanced to the College Cup. Their record heading into the tournament is 14-2-4.

Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku led the Orange offense who have both scored eight goals this season. The ACC Tournament MVP and goalkeeper for SU, Russell Shealy, has recorded a career-high 58 saves and has a 0.62 goals-against average. Shealy has nine shutouts this season.

The third round will take place on campuses of the higher seed on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The quarterfinals are set for Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3. The College Cup will take place on December 9 and 12 in Cary, N.C.