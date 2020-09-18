Syracuse men’s soccer scrimmage with Virginia cancelled due to positive COVID-19 test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second straight day a Syracuse athletics event has been impacted by COVID-19.

The SU men’s soccer team’s scrimmage with Virginia set for Sept. 19th has been cancelled as a member of the soccer program has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the University, contact tracing is underway and the other members of the team are quarantining following the CDC and New York State guidelines. Syracuse also said no other members of the program have tested positive at this time.

On Thursday, the Syracuse field hockey team had its weekend series with Duke postponed due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.

