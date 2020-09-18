Syracuse men’s soccer scrimmage with Virginia cancelled due to positive COVID-19 test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the second straight day a Syracuse athletics event has been impacted by COVID-19.
The SU men’s soccer team’s scrimmage with Virginia set for Sept. 19th has been cancelled as a member of the soccer program has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement from the University, contact tracing is underway and the other members of the team are quarantining following the CDC and New York State guidelines. Syracuse also said no other members of the program have tested positive at this time.
On Thursday, the Syracuse field hockey team had its weekend series with Duke postponed due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.
Read the full statement below:
“The Syracuse University men’s soccer scrimmage against the University of Virginia, scheduled for September 19th, has been cancelled due to a member of the program testing positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing is now underway and student-athletes are now quarantining in accordance with CDC and New York State guidelines.
At this time, all other members of the program have tested negative for COVID-19.”– Syracuse University Athletics
