DURHAM, N.H. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s 2023 season came to an end in a 3-0 loss to eighth-seeded New Hampshire Sunday afternoon in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament Second Round. The Orange end the year with a 9-5-7 record.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

New Hampshire struck early, taking a 1-0 lead 5:52 into the match. Taig Healy received a pass across the field from Georgios Koliniatis, then dribbled to the right side of the box, sending it into the lower left part of the net.

The Wildcats had four corner kicks in the first half, executing on their third at 36:44. The corner was sent into the box and headed out before Ibrahim Conde headed the ball into the center of the box where Dylan Maxon kicked the ball past diving Syracuse goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham. UNH added a third in the 61st minute from Eli Goldman inside the box.

OF NOTE: