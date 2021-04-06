Syracuse men’s soccer season ends due to a positive COVID test

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s soccer season has come to an end due to a positive COVID test that forced quarantines.

In a brief news release from the Syracuse University Athletics Department, SU reported the soccer team was supposed to play Wake Forest on April 9.

“Syracuse Athletics is working closely with Onondaga County Health Department, New York State Department of Public Health and the ACC Medical Advisory Group to determine appropriate next steps. The team is adhering to all public health guidelines.”

