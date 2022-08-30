SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse Senior defender Christian Curti was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Curti was instrumental for the Orange in their two victories against Iona and No. 21 Penn State over the weekend. The Brampton, Ontario native pushed ‘Cuse to two clean sheets, marking the first time since 2014 that Orange have started the season with consecutive shutouts.

The veteran defender transferred to Syracuse from Marist prior to the 2021 campaign. He appeared in all 18 matches last season, making 16 starts. The defender also scored two goals last season, one against Louisville and one against Drexel.

Pittsburgh’s Bertin Jacquesson and Clemson’s Ousmane Sylla join Curti as ACC Co-Offensive Players of the Week.

Syracuse heads north to Vermont on Friday, Sept. 2 to play the defending America East champions at 7 p.m. The Orange then wrap up their road trip on Monday, Sept. 5 when they compete against former BIG EAST rival UConn at 7 p.m. Both matches will be streamed online.