Syracuse point guard Brycen Goodine set to transfer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the college basketball season now officially over, it’s time for the transfer market to heat up once again.
On Friday, Brycen Goodine officially added his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Goodine appeared in 23 games for the Orange this season and averaged just shy of two points per contest.
Goodine announced his decision on Twitter.
Goodine was named the Gatorade Rhode Island Player of the Year in high school. He saw limited minutes this past season stuck behind the starting backcourt of Joe Girard III and Buddy Boeheim.
Brycen’s season-high in scoring came back in November when he scored six points against Bucknell. His most notable moment as a member of the Orange came against Wake Forest, when he connected on a game-winning layup with about three seconds left.
