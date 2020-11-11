Syracuse predicted to finish sixth in the ACC, Virginia picked as preseason favorite

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange reacts following a play during their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (ACC CONFERENCE) – Virginia has been chosen as the preseason favorite to capture the 2020-21 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, as chosen by media members in advance of the 2020 Operation Basketball event. It marks the first time since the 1982-83 season that the Cavaliers were selected the preseason ACC favorites.

Among the 155 voters in the poll, Virginia received 97 first-place votes. Duke, reigning ACC champion Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville also received first-place votes and followed Virginia in second through fifth in the projections, respectively. FSU’s third-place ACC finish matches its highest preseason mark in program history (1992-93, 2011-12 seasons).

Syracuse, Miami, NC State, Georgia Tech and Clemson held the six through ten spots, respectively, while Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Boston College and Wake Forest rounded out the poll.

The Orange finished sixth last year, going 18-14, and Syracuse returns four of five starters from that squad. SU also brings in Illinois transfer Alan Griffin and a rotation of four freshman led by Kadary Richmond.

North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks was selected as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. As a second-team All-ACC honoree last season, Brooks also earned the 2020 ACC Most Improved Player Award. Named to the national watch list for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, Brooks averaged 16.8 ppg and had a team-high 8.5 rpg last season. He led the ACC in scoring in conference play at 18.8 ppg and was second in rebounding (9.0) and field goal percentage (.535).

Florida State guard Scottie Barnes was picked as the Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year. The highest rated recruit at FSU under head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff (No. 6 nationally), Barnes was selected to play in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Game and the Nike Hoop Summit following his senior season.

Brooks and Barnes also were selected to the Preseason All-ACC First Team and were joined by Virginia senior guard Sam Hauser, Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson, Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms and Miami senior guard Chris Lykes.

Louisville sophomore guard David Johnson, Georgia Tech senior guard Jose Alvarado, Florida State guard M.J. Walker, Virginia junior guard Kihei Clark and Duke sophomore forward Wendell Moore Jr. made up the Preseason All-ACC Second Team.

No players from Syracuse were named to either of the Preseason All-ACC teams.

The 2020-21 regular season opens Wednesday, Nov. 25, with non-conference action. The conference slate begins Saturday, Dec. 12, with Syracuse traveling to Boston College.

2020-21 ACC Predicted Order of Finish

School, Points

Virginia (97), 2214 Duke (34), 2146 Florida State (15), 1973 North Carolina (7), 1933 Louisville (2), 1693 Syracuse, 1234 Miami, 1223 NC State, 1149 Georgia Tech, 1147 Clemson, 1057 Virginia Tech, 794 Notre Dame, 769 Pitt, 635 Boston College, 404 Wake Forest, 229

First-place votes in parentheses; 155 total voters

Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50

Chris Lykes, Miami, 50

Second Team

David Johnson, Louisville, 46

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 43

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 38

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 37

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 32

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Name, School, Points

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 102

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 24

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Chris Lykes, Miami, 3

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 1

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Points

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 64

Jalen Johnson, Duke, 60

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 6

DJ Steward, Duke, 4

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 3

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 3

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Cam Hayes, NC State, 1

