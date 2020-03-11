Syracuse prepares for ACC tournament matchup with North Carolina

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse will open the ACC tournament with a rematch with North Carolina in the second round.

The Orange lost to the Tarheels on senior night on February 29th, 92-79.

NewsChannel’s Mario Sacco is in Greensboro and spoke with Syracuse about the need to make a deep run in the ACC Tournament.

The game tips off at 9pm on ESPN2 on Wednesday, March 11th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected