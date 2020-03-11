Syracuse prepares for ACC tournament matchup with North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse will open the ACC tournament with a rematch with North Carolina in the second round.

The Orange lost to the Tarheels on senior night on February 29th, 92-79.

NewsChannel’s Mario Sacco is in Greensboro and spoke with Syracuse about the need to make a deep run in the ACC Tournament.

The game tips off at 9pm on ESPN2 on Wednesday, March 11th.