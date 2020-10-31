Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper turns the ball over 3 times as the Orange fall 38-14 to Wake Forest

Sep 26, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers reacts from the sidelines against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After committing three turnovers in Saturday’s game against Wake Forest, Syracuse senior quarterback Rex Culpepper was benched as the Orange lost 38-14.

One week removed from their game against Clemson, Syracuse was looking to right the ship against Wake Forest. Unfortunately for Syracuse, the Demon Deacons jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Turnovers have helped Syracuse keep games close, but Wake Forest did a great job of hanging onto the ball Saturday. It was the first time all season the Orange did not force an interception or a fumble.

On the other side, Syracuse senior quarterback Rex Culpepper struggled to hang on to the football. Culpepper threw two interceptions and lost a fumble before he was benched in the fourth quarter for freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan. Culpepper finished the game going 15/27, while passing for 85 yards and a touchdown.

In relief, Morgan completed all seven of his passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. However, it was too late by the time Morgan came in to the game for the Orange to make any sort of a comeback.

Without freshman running back Sean Tucker, the Orange relied heavily on sophomore Cooper Lutz. The Reading, Pennsylvania native rushed for 81 yards on 15 attempts, but was unable to find the endzone Saturday.

On defense, ‘Cuse allowed 438 total yards of offense to Wake Forest. Most of the damage from the Demon Deacons was done through the air. Sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 250 yards and a touchdown.

The man who did most of the scoring for Wake Forest was sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker III found the endzone three times on his way to 79 rushing yards.

One bright spot on the banged up Orange defense was freshman defensive back Garrett Williams. Williams has impressed in his first year on campus, and that success continued Saturday, as he led the Orange with nine tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

From the first drive of the game Saturday, Wake Forest looked like the better team. The Demon Deacons opened the game with an impressive 13-play 60-yard drive that Syracuse was lucky to escape with only allowing a field goal.

After a subsequent three-and-out from the Orange, Wake Forest capitalized with a touchdown. The visitors were up 10-0 in just over eleven minutes of play.

Syracuse would score a touchdown of their own in the second quarter. Culpepper found senior wide receiver Nykeim Johnson for a 21-yard score to make it 10-7, but that would be as close as the Orange would get.

Wake Forest scored 28 unanswered points between the second and third quarters to put the game away. The Demon Deacons ultimately left Central New York with a 38-14 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Since winning their first game under the new Carrier Dome roof, the Orange have lost three straight at home. In those games, they’ve been outscored 114-59.

Syracuse is in desperate need of a win and they hope to get it next week when Boston College comes to the Dome. The game between Syracuse (1-6) and Boston College (4-3) is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

Highlights from Saturday’s game against Wake Forest: