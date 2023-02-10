SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse (2-0) offense exploded for a 20-goal outburst, taking down UAlbany (0-1), 20-7 in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night.

Ten different players scored in the game, but freshman Joey Spallina led the way with five goals. Alex Simmons notched four assists, while Owen Hiltz (3-1), Jackson Birtwistle (3-0), Cole Kirst (2-1), Griffin Cook (1-1) and Carter Rice (2-0) finished with multi-point days.

The offense was aided by Johnny Richiusa winning 17-of-29 faceoffs and when the Great Danes did get their opportunities, Will Mark was once again stout in net, finishing with 14 saves.

‘Cuse was a perfect 25-of-25 on clears to clean up the transition game from the opener as well.



A flip from the season opener, Syracuse scored early and as Birtwistle led the game just 35 seconds in to keep his scoring streak alive. After UAlbany tied the game at 1-1, the Orange went on their longest run of the year, finishing the opening stanza with a 5-1 lead.

Birtwistle had his second-straight multi-goal game while Cole Kirst netted his first for the Orange. Spallina found the net twice on his first two shots of the game to end the quarter.

The run carried to the second quarter as defensive midfielder Carter Rice earned a point in his fourth-straight game, getting his first goal of the year on a dish from Simmons.

UAlbany snapped the run with back-to-back goals from Richmond and Pfeiffer, but the spark was short lived as the Orange reeled off another three goals.

Spallina tagged the Danes for his third of the day for his first collegiate hat trick, while classmate Luke Rhoa scored his first college goal. Hiltz pounded home his first of the day on a five-hole rip off a quick restart feed from Alex Simmons.

Syracuse took a five-goal, 9-4 lead into the break.

Out of the break, UAlbany capitalized on a power play chance as Pucci scored on the man-up feed from Seneca.

The Orange scored four of the next five goals, bolstered by Kirst’s second, Spallina’s fourth, Rice’s second and Birtwistle’s hat trick. Rice drew a late check on his transition get, setting up Birtwistle’s third on the power play.

After a Great Dane goal, the Orange pounded home two power play goals after a UAlbany full-serve bench penalty. Spallina notched his fifth of the day followed by another Hiltz tally.

Michael Leo got his first career goal on the same penalty, getting the fourth assist of the day from Simmons. The run continued for a 17-7 Orange lead early in the fourth as Cook tucked away his first of the year after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for much of the 2022 season.

Hiltz’s fourth of the year extended the Orange’s lead to 11 with more than nine minutes to play in regulation, giving Syracuse the opportunity to substitute freely.

Blake Erlbeck (6:45) and Carter Kempney (5:00) were the ninth and 10th players to find the net, adding fourth quarter tallies. It was the first collegiate goal for Kempney.



Syracuse hosts Holy Cross on Sunday at 1 p.m.